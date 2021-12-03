Vaccination picks up pace as Omicron variant puts nation on alert

Sixty-year-old Selvi from Thiruporur near Chennai never heard about Omicron and its implications. It was her concerned family that forced her to take the second jab as she surpassed the due date way back on November 2. “I thought I would come after a few days. Floods, too, delayed my vaccination.

Now, my family is saying cases may rise,” she said, standing outside a vaccination centre at Chettinad Super Speciality Hospital in the city. Selvi is one of the vaccine hesitancy candidates that the country has been seeing. While vaccinations in the country have been rising ...