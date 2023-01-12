Vaccines only for those with comorbidities, uninfected, say experts

India should recommend Covid-19 vaccines only for those with comorbidities or those who have never been infected, a joint task force of medical experts said in a statement, the Economic Times reported.

A task force comprising medical experts from the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM), and Indian Association of Epidemiologists (IAE), made three important suggestions:

1. Declare an end to the pandemic.

2. Reassure the population with appropriate information.

3. Develop a mechanism to prevent disinformation by the pharmaceuticals and vaccine industry to avoid “misuse of Covid or any other similar disease in cahoots with self-styled public health experts and scientists.”

In a major development, the findings of the report say that people who have had a Covid-19 infection may not get “additional benefits” from either two primary doses, a precautionary dose or any additional doses, as infected persons have a lower chance of being reinfected and, therefore, of becoming a source of further transmission.

Warning against the unnecessary and irrational use of vaccines, the report emphasised that vaccination should be recommended for those having comorbidities or those who have never had Covid-19.

“Unnecessary and irrational use of vaccination against Covid-19 will divert resources and attention from other pressing public health tasks. Resources, both financial and human, saved from avoiding unnecessary vaccination and other unnecessary interventions can be better used for strengthening public facilities. This would help deal not only with the current pandemic but also be useful for any other future epidemics,” the experts said in a joint statement.

Sighting global evidence, experts suggested that natural infection provides better and more lasting protection than any of the current vaccines.

“There is some evidence that suggests that natural infection may even provide lifelong immunity. There is no evidence to the contrary, that is, vaccination alone provides better immunity than natural infection,” the statement said.

Warning of the potential harm the experts suggested that vaccinations after Covid-19 natural infections may have some harm.

“It would be prudent to err on the side of safety and not insist on vaccination for those who have acquired immunity following natural infection,” the expert statement said.

The experts, who have previously been part of the government's action plan on Covid-19, also recommended that proof of having recovered from natural infection be considered an adequate alternative to a vaccination certificate.

“This will help in reducing needless burden on the already-stretched health system, as well as unnecessary harassment of the common man,” it said.