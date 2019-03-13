Vehicles 'bigger' contributor to pollution than firecrackers: SC

The industry has been for long accused for polluting the environment. The apex court had last year sought a ban on it, wherein people could burst only from 8pm to 10 pm on Diwali. Similarly, manufactures were restricted and allowed to sale only "green crackers" which have low emission of light, sound and harmful chemicals.

But could be the only reason behind the rise of pollution?

The on Tuesday observed that people were "running after" firecracker industy when automobiles seem to be the 'bigger' contributor to pollution.

It also asked the Centre if there could be any comparative study to see pollution caused by both.

This comes after the court observed job loss among people involved in the manufacturing industry. A bench of Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said, "We do not wish to generate unemployment."

''You must tell us some way of preventing unemployment also. We cannot have people unemployed and hungry. There are areas where firecrackers can be used," the top court said.



While hearing plea on the complete ban of fire crackers across India, the bench argued that the act would only burden the already troubled unemployment sector.





The bench also raised a question as to how manufacture of firecrackers could be stopped if the trade is legal and people have licence to carry out the business.Further, Advocate Gopal Shankaranarayanan, said there is no direction from the apex court to stop manufacturing firecrackers.A meeting in this regard is scheduled to be heard today.