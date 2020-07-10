Vikas Dubey is killed: Here's a timeline of events from ambush to encounter

Gangster was shot dead on Friday, a week after he allegedly masterminded an ambush at his village here in which eight policemen were killed. Here is the timeline of events:

July 3 -- Eight personnel, including a DSP, gunned down in Bikru village near allegedly by the henchmen of gangster Hours later, Vikas Dubey's two accomplices also killed in an encounter.

July 4 -- UP suspends Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari, suspected of tipping off Dubey about a raid to arrest him.

July 5 -- Vikas Dubey's house in Bikru village razed under presence. Vikas Dubey's aide Dayashankar Agnihotri arrested in a pre-dawn encounter in

July 6 -- UP Police suspends three more of their men. UP Police says they are probing allegations in a letter purportedly written by slain DSP Devendra Mishra, alleging links between Vinay Tiwari and Dubey.

July 7-- All 68 personnel of the Chaubeypur police station shunted to the reserve police line. Three more people linked with Dubey arrested. DIG Anant Deo, a former Nagar SSP, transferred to the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Moradabad.

July 8 -- Police shoot dead an aide of gangster and arrest six other alleged accomplices. Two suspended sub inspectors, Vinay Tiwari and Bikru beat in-charge K K Sharma, also arrested. UP STF detains Vikas Dubey's brother-in-law Raju Nigam in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.

July 9 -- Madhya Pradesh police arrest Vikas Dubey outside Mahakal temple in Ujjain, hand him over to UP Police. Dubey's aides Prabhat and Praveen shot dead in separate encounters in UP. Dubey's wife, son and a help held by the Uttar Pradesh police for questioning.

July 10 -- Vikas Dubey shot dead on the outskirts of Kanpur, police say he was trying to escape from custody.