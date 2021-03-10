Violence-hit iPhone maker Wistron resumes operations in Karnataka

Third party maker Wistron’s Kolar plant, which was ransacked in December last year over wage issues, has resumed production after three months.

"If any problem arises in the future, bring the matter to the notice of the district authorities and authorities concerned,” said Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar at the plant while appealing to the employees to never resort to violence and resolve problems with the government help.

In early December last year, thousands of people, including employees, ransacked the campus in Kolar district of on lapses in payments of wages. There were allegations of looting of several thousand iPhones, laptops and television sets from the premises during the incident. In total, the arson and violence had cost around Rs 50 crore to the company.

had later sacked its vice-president Vincent Lee who oversaw the business in India as it admitted to lapses in payments at the facility. Apple had then said that it will not provide new business contracts to globally until the Taiwanese manufacturer completes all corrective actions at the facility. It is one of the largest suppliers of iPhones in the world and manufactures 7 and the new SE models in India.

Apple had later in February said everyone at the facility will undergo a new training programme to ensure they understand their rights and how they can raise any concerns.

According to Wistron, all employees have been fully paid and it has implemented new hiring and payroll systems to ensure everyone is paid correctly and provided the correct documentation going forward.