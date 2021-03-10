Violence-hit iPhone maker Wistron resumes operations in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
iPhone maker Wistron to restart operations at Karnataka plant, says Apple
Workers vandalise Wistron's iPhone plant in Karnataka over unpaid salaries
Wistron sees no major impact of Karnataka plant vandalisation on company
iPhone maker Wistron cries conspiracy, may roll back India expansion plans
About 60% restoration work done at Wistron unit: Karnataka labour minister
-
Third party iPhone maker Wistron’s Kolar plant, which was ransacked in December last year over wage issues, has resumed production after three months.
"If any problem arises in the future, bring the matter to the notice of the district authorities and authorities concerned,” said Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar at the plant while appealing to the employees to never resort to violence and resolve problems with the government help.
In early December last year, thousands of people, including employees, ransacked the Wistron campus in Kolar district of Karnataka on lapses in payments of wages. There were allegations of looting of several thousand iPhones, laptops and television sets from the premises during the incident. In total, the arson and violence had cost around Rs 50 crore to the company.
Wistron had later sacked its vice-president Vincent Lee who oversaw the business in India as it admitted to lapses in payments at the facility. Apple had then said that it will not provide new business contracts to Wistron globally until the Taiwanese manufacturer completes all corrective actions at the facility. It is one of the largest suppliers of iPhones in the world and manufactures iPhone 7 and the new iPhone SE models in India.
Apple had later in February said everyone at the facility will undergo a new training programme to ensure they understand their rights and how they can raise any concerns.
According to Wistron, all employees have been fully paid and it has implemented new hiring and payroll systems to ensure everyone is paid correctly and provided the correct documentation going forward.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU