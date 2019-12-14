Violence over Citizenship Amendment Act continues unabated in West Bengal

Violence and arson in West Bengal continued unabated on Saturday over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and systematically spread across southern parts of the state starting early morning.

Following mob violence, at least nine trains originating from West Bengal - the Howrah-Pune Duronto Express, Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Gitanjali Express, Howrah-Ernakulam Antyodaya Express, Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express and others have been cancelled and at least another 20 have been delayed. Ten trains including Howrah-Yesvantpur Express, Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express, Howrah-MGR Chennai Mail, Howrah-Ahmedabad Express and others have been rescheduled.

Moreover, 15 buses were torched on the Kona Expressway and many other vehicles ransacked across various parts of southern West Bengal.

Following roadblocks and protests, traffic movement was suspended till afternoon on the Kona Expressway, the arterial road which connects Kolkata to two key highways. Highway 34, another principal road which connects north and south Bengal, was also blocked in Murshidabad.

According to the South-Eastern Railway, in the course of the agitation, Uluberia station was ransacked by the mob. While the station suffered infrastructural losses, the mob looted approximately Rs 4 lakh in cash.

The rioting mob particularly targeted the ticketing counters and the station master’s room at all the railway stations which were attacked and torched important railway equipment besides looting any cash which was available. Stations like Beldanga and Sankrail were the worst affected after Uluberia.

The mob also attacked Rejinagar, Murshidabad and Jangipur stations in the Murshidabad district, Krishnanagar in Nadia and Baruipur in South 24 Parganas.

The areas which were hit the most by violence include North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia, Murshidabad and Paschim Medinipur.

The police and the Rapid Action Force have been deployed to contain violence.

In a tweet directed to the state’s chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal’s governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Distressed and pained at events unfolding in the State. Chief Minister as per oath has to ‘bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India’ and I as Governor will ‘to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law”.

Banerjee appealed to the agitators to maintain peace and warned of consequences if they continued to destroy government and public property.

While appealing the mob to maintain peace, the state’s Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim said, “The fight over CAA and Register of Citizens (NRC) is not a fight between the Hindus and Muslims. If the majority community suffers as a result of the actions of a particular community, it will only benefit the BJP”.

“If 70 per cent of the Hindu population vote for BJP (in the forthcoming Assembly elections), they will come to power here and West Bengal will turn into Uttar Pradesh. Then, you (the agitators) will have to bow your heads down and stay indoors”, he said appealing to the mob to stop violence. He blamed “a few people” of misguiding people to violence.

BJP’s state president, Dilip Ghosh compared the ongoing acts of violence in the state to the terrorist attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001.

“December 13 reminds us of the black day of Parliament attack when the temple of our democracy was attacked on this day in 2001. Over the years we recovered from the blow but the violent acts across the state against CAA has renewed the memories of 2001. It is a blow to the Constitution," he said.

Mamata and her party, TMC, are opposing CAA and NRC tooth and nail. While the CM has stated that she will not allow the implementation of any of these in her state, the BJP has dared her to stop the same.

Spearheaded by Mamata, the TMC has lined up a series of rallies against CAB starting December 16.