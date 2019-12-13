Violence threatens Assam energy economy; oil fields, gas supply impacted

The rising protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Assam is now threatening to derail the energy economy of the state with production shut in Oil India (OIL) fields for the last four days and output from Assam Gas Company also getting impacted. Even, the Euro VI upgradation works at the Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) have been affected.

Moreover, Assam Chamber of Commerce said the daily loss due to shutdown of wholesale markets is affecting the lifeline for the entire North East. Prices of several food and other essential items has shot up to even Rs 200 a kilogramme.

"Our fields are shut for the last four days. This led to a cumulative loss of 5,000 kilolitre in terms of oil production, which has an economic impact of around Rs 8-10 crore," said an OIL spokesperson. The company is also suffering losses in terms of hired drilling equipments. Since it has old fields, stoppage in production will affect reaching production optimisation, once operations restart. According to media reports, at least 7,000 protestors blocked works staging protests in front of the industrial area gate of Oil India.

The stoppage may also affect supply to refineries and chemical and fertiliser industries in the region. S K Barua, managing director of Numaligarh Refinery, told Business Standard the refinery had gone for a planned shutdown for making the refinery ready for the conversion to Euro VI from November 15 to December 15. "These works are not happening now, as our staff is unable to reach the refinery due to blockade," he said.

The stoppage of oil and gas production may lead to a cascading effect on other sectors. There is fear that supply by Assam Gas Company may also get affected, causing concerns on gas supply to over "400 tea gardens".

Industry sources highlight that another major impact will be felt on supply of cooking gas in the region. "We already have a backlog of 10-15 days on LPG, as transportation is becoming an issue. This issue may start impacting kitchens soon," Barua added.

The Assam Chamber of Commerce said all the major wholesale markets, supplying to the entire North East is closed for four days, now. "On a daily basis, each of these major eight markets are suffering a loss of Rs 8-10 crore. In addition, prices of onion has reportedly touched Rs 180- 200 a kg now," said Sisir Dev Kalita, secretary general of Assam Chamber of Commerce.

Despite curfew and flag marching by the army in Guwahati, Tinsukia, Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts over the last few days, protestors took to the streets and blocked highways at various places, even on Friday.