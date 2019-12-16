JUST IN
New citizenship law throws life out of gear in many parts of the country
Business Standard

Violent protests against citizenship law 'deeply distressing': Modi

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act are "deeply distressing”, said Prime Minister Modi, as tensions ran high across India Monday against the contentious legislation.

Anger against the law has fueled protests across the country, from Assam to Delhi, to demonstrations in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Anger with the law was further fuelled by allegations of police brutality at Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday, when officers entered the campus in Delhi and fired tear gas to break up a protest. At least 100 people were injured in the clashes there.

"Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos,” said Modi on Twitter.


Under the law passed by Parliament last week, religious minorities such as Hindus and Christians in neighbouring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who have settled in India prior to 2015 will have a path to Indian citizenship on grounds they faced persecution in those countries.
First Published: Mon, December 16 2019. 14:17 IST

