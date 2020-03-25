Virus outbreak: I&B Minister Javadekar, too, did not get newspapers at home

-
Like many of us, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar, too, did not get newspapers at his residence on Wednesday because of rumours that coronavirus spreads after touching them.
“I also did not get newspapers at home today. I asked the vendor why did he not do so? There are rumours that coronavirus spreads after touching newspapers,” Javdekar told reporters after the meeting.
He added that the people clapped on the evening of March 22 for both medical staff and journalists.
