Virus outbreak: I&B Minister Javadekar, too, did not get newspapers at home

Like many of us, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar, too, did not get newspapers at his residence on Wednesday because of rumours that spreads after touching them.



“I also did not get newspapers at home today. I asked the vendor why did he not do so? There are rumours that spreads after touching newspapers,” Javdekar told reporters after the meeting.





He said some housing societies have not allowed newspaper vendors to enter. “This is wrong,” he said, adding newspapers provide us important information and the only thing to be remembered is that one should wash hands after reading them.

He added that the people clapped on the evening of March 22 for both medical staff and journalists.

