Wadia family to continue legal battle for Jinnah House's ownership

The government’s plan to hand over the Jinnah House in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not gone down well with the Wadia family, which is fighting a legal battle in the Bombay High Court to take over the upscale property, said sources. The Wadia family, heir to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the first governor-general of Pakistan, plans to continue its fight in Indian courts.

Jinnah’s only daughter and Nusli Wadia’s late mother, Dina Wadia, moved the high court in 2007 to regain control of the estate. The matter came under the spotlight on ...