Waiting for US visa? Your approval time depends on your location in India

-
ALSO READ
How are visa delays hurting both India and the US?
EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa
New rule for UAE visa system comes into effect: Here's what changes
Germany announces relaxation in its Schengen visa rules for Indians
H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches
-
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 23:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU