Want to make a difference in politics? There's now a programme for youth

You are 23, bursting with ideas and energy and infused with the enthusiasm that only youth offers. You can see things going wrong in society. It rankles.

You want to make a change. But you don’t know how. It is to convert this ‘I want’ to ‘I can’ that Aparajita Bharti, 29, and Rohit Kumar, 35, set up Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) in 2016 in New Delhi, a platform to pull the youth into policy making and shaping their own future through better governance. Bharti and Kumar found that an increasing number of youngsters around them were eager ...