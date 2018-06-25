Want to study in Canada? You can get your student visa faster, easier

Want to study at a Canadian college? If so, there's some good news for you. Canada has introduced a faster and simpler visa processing system for international students from India and three other countries. Under the new programme, your study permits will be processed within 45 days as opposed to the previous (and in some cases, still existing) 60-day period.

The Student Direct Stream (SDS) programme will be available to students applying for a study permit from China, India, Vietnam and the Philippines, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on June 8. "Students from those countries who demonstrate upfront that they have the financial resources and language skills to succeed academically in Canada will benefit from faster processing times," said IRCC.

As of June 8, the erstwhile Student Partnership Program (SPP) in India was replaced with the SDS programme. The new SDS programme replaces existing facilitation programmes for students in India, China, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

To be part of the SDS and to benefit from expedited processing, you will need to provide proof that:

You have been accepted by an eligible post-secondary designated learning institute (DLI)

You have paid the tuition for the first year

You have obtained a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) of $10,000 from one of the financial institutions approved by the IRCC to provide this service

You have completed an upfront medical examination

You have the minimum-required IELTS level of English language ability of 6.0 in all categories (listening, reading, writing and speaking)

Three important things to remember while applying under SDS:

1) You need to meet additional requirements -- language levels that are stricter than regular study permit requirements -- to qualify for SDS, according to IRCC's official release.

2) You can apply if you're a legal resident of China, India, the Philippines, and Vietnam. If you live in another country even though you're a citizen of one of these four countries, then you have to apply through the regular study permit application process, the IRCC official website said.

3) If you move or change your address, telephone number or any other contact information after you apply, you must inform the IRCC.

Key facts about the new programme:

1) The SDS is meant for eligible international students who want to study at a Canadian post-secondary (college) institution.

2) The SDS will offer faster and simpler visa processing to international students best placed to complete their academic studies. It will be a single programme across the above-named four countries in Asia.

3) The SDS is open to all international students going to any designated learning institution (DLI) in Canada, including both publicly-funded and private post-secondary institutions.

4) For SDS study permit applications, the processing time will be an expedited 45 days or less. For non-SDS applications, these will be subject to normal processing times.

5) To benefit from the even faster processing times under SDS, it is strongly recommended that SDS applicants apply online.

If IRCC approves your application:

1) It will send you a letter of introduction. You need to show this letter to the immigration official when you arrive in Canada. It is not your study permit.

2) It will also send you a visitor visa (temporary resident visa) to enter Canada. The visa will be in your passport. You must enter Canada before it expires.

3) Your study permit is valid until the end of your school programme.

If IRCC refuses your application:

It will send you a letter explaining why you were refused. If you have questions about why you were refused, contact the visa office that sent the refusal letter.