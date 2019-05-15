War of words over Kolkata violence during Amit Shah's roadshow: Key facts

Clashes broke out between supporters and student activists and those of the Left and Chatra Parishad (TMCP) during Amit Shah's roadshow in the city on Tuesday, officials said.

Trouble began after stones were pelted at Amit Shah's convoy as it passed through College Street and the arterial Bidhan Sarani on its way to Swami Vivekananda's residence in north Kolkata, a little over 3.5 km from Esplanade in the heart of the city, where it began.

A scuffle broke outside the Calcutta University campus on College Street, when student activists of both the Left and the TMCP shouted slogans against Shah, they said.

They showed black flags and waved posters with " go back" written on them.

The police controlled the scuffle.

A clash took place outside and university hostel when TMCP activists threw stones at Shah's convoy, the officials said.

