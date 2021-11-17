'We can look at over $10-bn leather exports' target by 2025,' says Goyal

-
Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday said that India’s leather industry should aspire to be number one in the world. Addressing the National Export Excellence Awards presentation ceremony of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE), he said India is already the second largest leather industry in the world.
“I do feel very, very satisfied that you are aspiring to grow to at least $10 billion by 2025, though this still gives you only a growth rate of about 15-17%. Whereas looking at the potential of all of you,… I think we can look at even more ambitious targets,” Goyal said, adding that the Kolhapuri Chappals alone can achieve $1 billion exports target.
Goyal appealed the leather industry to be self-sufficient and not wait for the Government to roll out schemes, give land (at subsidised rates), come out with a PLI. “All of these things, in my humble view, will hold back your progress.”
He assured that government will help the leather industry achieve the goals by setting up BIS Standards laboratories in close proximity to leather clusters.
“Your industry has been at the forefront of innovation, high quality products, design, good recognition in export, world markets,” said Goyal.
Goyal said India’s leather industry has the “competitive and comparative advantages” when compared to the rest of the world and aim to make ‘Made in India’ brand the hallmark of excellence.
“I think a lot of (high quality) produce does get made in India but is sold to the high mark-ups across the world through the branding exercises of some of these companies.”
Addressing the gathering, the Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Anupriya Patel, assured the Leather Industry of Government support in their innovation endeavours.
