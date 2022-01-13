Wear two masks to keep Omicron variant at bay, say Hong Kong experts

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong public gears up to vote as new election laws comes in effect
Hong Kong Alliance hits back at Lam for striking group from firms' registry
Hong Kong election under new law marks culmination of Beijing's campaign
Hong Kong university removes 1989 Tiananmen square massacre statue
Hong Kong researchers urge third Covid shot after new Omicron study
-
High-risk people should consider wearing two face masks to guard against contracting the omicron variant, two Hong Kong virus experts said, as the city attempts to stamp out an outbreak of the highly infectious virus.
Wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask can “tighten the gap not covered by the surgical mask, which is often very loose,” said David Hui, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a member of the government’s scientific committee. He recommended the measure for high-exposure groups, people in outbreak areas and on public transport.
Yuen Kwok-Yung, a renowned microbiologist, told local radio that people with chronic diseases or who can’t receive Covid vaccines, along with high-risk workers such as airport staff, could also consider double-masking, which helps boost filtering capabilities.
The advice comes as omicron is suspected to have spread at events where people were already wearing masks. Hong Kong, which along with mainland China is the last place still adhering to a strict Covid-Zero policy, is in partial lockdown for two weeks with gyms, cinemas, primary schools and kindergartens shut after dozens of locally-transmitted cases of omicron were detected.
The call to use more mask protection against omicron isn’t unique to Hong Kong. In the U.S., the potential for a new recommendation from health regulators is unleashing a scramble for higher-quality N95 masks and boosting prices.
Yuen said there’s no need yet for the wide adoption of N95 masks in Hong Kong given the low case count. N95 masks are more expensive and more difficult to breathe in for everyday use, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU