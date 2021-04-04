Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra to curb coronavirus cases: State minister

A weekend lockdown has been announced in Maharashtra to contain the fresh wave of infections, news agency PTI reported quoting state minister Nawab Malik.

Along with that, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh also announced a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am. During this period only essential services will be permitted.

"Restaurants are permitted only for take away and parcel services. For offices, employees will have to work from home. Detailed SOP will be released soon," Aslam Shaikh said.

The state reported nearly 50,000 cases on Saturday.

Earlier during the day, Uddhav Thackeray led a cabinet meeting though video-conference to discuss the situation in the state.

State capital Mumbai on Saturday reported over 9,000 cases for the first time since the pandemic began last year. Around 681 buildings in the city have been sealed. Maharashtra alone accounts for more than half of the total active caseload of the country, according to the data with health ministry.

Pune, which is seeing an alarming spike in cases is already under a 12-hour night curfew, shutting down malls, religious places, and hotels for a week.

Yesterday, Varsha Gaikwad announced that all board students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted without the examinations in view of the current situation.

In a brief video message, the Maharashtra's education minister said that decision regarding students of class 9 and 11 will soon be taken.

Thackeray, who chaired a meeting on Friday with bureaucrats, painted a grim picture of the Covid-19 situation. The Maharashtra chief minister had warned of a lockdown if the situation did not improve.

He urged rival political parties and critics to come forward and help frontline workers and assist the state in mobilising extra doctors.