WEF 2022: Every dollar invested in social jobs to yield $2.3 return

-
ALSO READ
WEF 2022: Outlook grim for global recession but experts weigh how much
WEF 2022 day 4 schedule: Here's what will happen at Davos Annual meeting
WEF 2022: Biggest issues to discuss at Davos this year? 5 experts explain
WEF 2022 Davos: Why India's clean energy lies with green hydrogen, not blue
'Save the planet': As WEF returns, here is what Davos is talking about
-
Every dollar the US invests in social jobs would generate a multiplier effect of 2.3 times the initial investment, said a report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday.
The white paper called 'Jobs of Tomorrow: The Triple Returns of Social Jobs in the Economic Recovery’ said investing in education, health and care jobs can yield a triple dividend, by boosting economic activity, expanding employment opportunities and generating social mobility.
New modelling of the US economy suggests that investing $1 in social jobs would yield a $2.3 return, the report said, adding that the model estimates that $1.3 trillion in the social jobs of tomorrow could unlock $3.1 trillion in GDP returns and create 11 million jobs by 2030.
These jobs include 4.2 million teaching jobs, 1.8 million jobs for personal care and service workers, and 900,000 jobs in healthcare.
The report found that the associated increases in productivity, increased GDP and tighter labour markets will lead to a parallel increase in real wages. After more than two years of turmoil in the global economy and a continued uncertain outlook, leaders need to support workers in pivoting towards a future which works for everyone, it added.
According to the report, five key issues have emerged that need to be addressed to ensure better work for workers and employers alike, that is, volatility in wages and the cost of living; divergence on the demand for flexibility; silent pandemic in well-being; an erosion of diversity, equity and inclusion gains; and the need for a reskilling revolution.
The Good Work Framework, a second report released at the WEF annual meeting in Davos, drawing from the views of employers, unions and experts and developed in collaboration with Mercer, proposes enhancing job quality through five objectives and associated goals: promote fair pay and social justice; provide flexibility and protection; deliver on health and well-being; drive diversity, equity and inclusion; and foster employability and learning culture.
To support this broad agenda and to mobilize the required investments globally, the first meeting of the Jobs Consortium was held at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos. The initiative comprises CEOs and ministers championing productive employment, growth in the jobs of tomorrow, new standards in the workplace and better wages for all.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU