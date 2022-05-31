WEF 2022 in pics: Best-known conclave in business again, though amid a war
Face of Defiance World Economic Forum founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab addresses the delegates with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy displayed on a screen in the background during the opening ceremony of the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland | Photo: Reuters
Corporate celebrity Salil Parekh, chief executive officer of Infosys Ltd, on day three of the WEF meeting in Davos. The annual gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities ran from May 22 to 26 Photo: Bloomberg
Striking a pose CP Gurnani, chief executive officer of Tech Mahindra Ltd, on the opening day of the WEF meeting in Davos Photo: Bloomberg
Heavy metal Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Resources Ltd, poses after a media interview during the WEF meeting in the Alpine resort of Davos | Photo: Reuters
Market cap multiplier CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, speaks during a discussion with WEF Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab (not pictured) in Davos | Photo: Reuters
Virtuoso performers
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma (left) and pianist Emanuel Ax, both of the US, performing in the Our Shared Humanity session at Davos | Photo: Reuters
High-level delegates
John F Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate of the US (left) and William H Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attend a news conference announcing the expansion of the First Movers Coalition, during the WEF annual meeting in Davos. The forum waspostponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and rescheduled to early summer. The meeting brought together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders | Photo: PTI
Two legends and a trophy
Former football coach Arsene Wenger and Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA watch Brasil’s football legend Ronaldo holding the FIFA World Cup trophy after a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum annual meeting.
Who said what
Man who delivers
TV Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, poses for a picture.
“A major nuclear power is behaving as if it had the right to redraw borders. That is imperialism. That is an attempt to blast us back to a time when war was a common instrument of politics” Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor
“Indian industry should procure locally wherever there is an opportunity so that domestic supply chains are fortified and become more resilient.
This will reduce our tendency to place excessive dependence on international supply chains. logistics issues have been affecting business globally for the last two years” Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry
“If oil prices remain at $110 per barrel you are not just talking about inflation, then you’re talking about bigger threats. You know, that’s where the R word comes in. And if the global economy goes in that direction, everyone, including the oil producers — everyone will have to face the consequences” Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas
“Many of those who set targets for emission reductions for India are also those that shy away from acknowledging the disproportionate responsibility borne by a small number of developed countries for the climate crisis. In other words, it is far easier to talk than to walk the talk” Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group
“The Medicine from the Sky initiative has demonstrated how the country can successfully make use of cutting-edge drone technology to ensure no one is left behind in terms of access to primary health care. We are hopeful that subsequent phases of this initiative will mainstream drones in health care” Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation
“As a major global economy, India’s role in mitigating climate change is critical, and India Inc must add its full weight to the country’s efforts, as well as to the global endeavour against global warming” Sumant Sinha, Chairman & CEO, ReNew Power
First Published: Tue, May 31 2022. 21:25 IST
