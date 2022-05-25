WEF 2022: Yo-Yo Ma, Emmanuel Ax perform in solidarity with Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
WEF 2022: Outlook grim for global recession but experts weigh how much
WEF 2022: Biggest issues to discuss at Davos this year? 5 experts explain
WEF 2022: Davos discusses digital safety, security, and protection
WEF 2022 Davos: Why India's clean energy lies with green hydrogen, not blue
'Save the planet': As WEF returns, here is what Davos is talking about
-
American cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Emanuel Ax performed to a packed hall at Davos to celebrate “Our Shared Humanity” in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The concert began with the national anthem of Ukraine and ended with a hope for peace and resolution of conflict with Catalan cellist Pablo Casal’s ‘Song of the birds’.
Russia’s participation was noticeably absent at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting, while Ukraine was heavily represented, led by a special virtual address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Russia House on the Promenade, which is next to India Lounge and has been the venue for the Russian delegation at the Forum for years, has been renamed “Russian Warcrimes House” by a Ukranian foundation.
The venue now hosts an exhibition documenting alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for "maximum sanctions" on Russia, including a ban on all Russian banks, a Russian oil embargo and stopping all trade with Russia.
Addressing the Annual Meeting via a video link, he said this was the moment when it would be decided whether a "brute force" would rule the world.
He blamed the Russian attack for triggering poverty and despair across the world and called for concrete steps by the world to guard against another war that could be waged by Russia.
"Ukraine is short on time. The world has to be united. The world is united and I only wish that the world doesn't lose its unity," he added.22888
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU