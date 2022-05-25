WEF 2022: Yo-Yo Ma, Emmanuel Ax perform in solidarity with Ukraine

American cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Emanuel Ax performed to a packed hall at Davos to celebrate “Our Shared Humanity” in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The concert began with the national anthem of Ukraine and ended with a hope for peace and resolution of conflict with Catalan cellist Pablo Casal’s ‘Song of the birds’.

Russia’s participation was noticeably absent at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting, while Ukraine was heavily represented, led by a special virtual address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia House on the Promenade, which is next to India Lounge and has been the venue for the Russian delegation at the Forum for years, has been renamed “Russian Warcrimes House” by a Ukranian foundation.

The venue now hosts an exhibition documenting alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for "maximum sanctions" on Russia, including a ban on all Russian banks, a Russian oil embargo and stopping all trade with Russia.

Addressing the Annual Meeting via a video link, he said this was the moment when it would be decided whether a "brute force" would rule the world.

He blamed the Russian attack for triggering poverty and despair across the world and called for concrete steps by the world to guard against another war that could be waged by Russia.

"Ukraine is short on time. The world has to be united. The world is united and I only wish that the world doesn't lose its unity," he added.