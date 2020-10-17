West Bengal achieves 99.9% rural household electrification: Official

-
ALSO READ
320,000 households un-electrified till August-end under Saubhagya: Govt
Coronavirus lockdown strictly enforced in West Bengal, 3561 people arresed
West Bengal Police forms separate groups to deal with fake news menace
TMC govt works for 30% population of West Bengal: BJP's Vijayvargiya
WB govt announces financial assistance for single-screen cinema halls
-
West Bengal has achieved 99.9
per cent rural household electrification with Darjeeling district getting completely electrified, a senior official of the state Power department said on Saturday.
With two remote villages Gorkhay and Samanden on the fringes of Singalila National Park getting connected to power, another 20,000 connections have to be achieved by the state to attain 100 per cent electrification, the official said.
"We have now little more than two crore power connections in the state and we now are left with about 20,000 connections to achieve 100 per cent household electrification," the official told PTI.
"However, 100 per cent electrification will continue to be a dynamic number as new household are being added on a daily basis," he said.
The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) had chipped in funds to electrify the villages that could not be brought under the ambit of the central scheme. The project cost for the two villages was Rs 1.1 crore.
Of the 37,960 villages in the state, Rural Electrification (RE) Department of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has already electrified all the 37,960 villages.
In addition to that service connections have been provided to rural households. Electricity to 38,47,996 rural BPL/APL households has been provided under different completed rural electrification schemes, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU