West Bengal, Bihar lag behind in distribution of free grains and pulses

Though critics might say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have extended the free food grains distribution programme for Covid-19 relief with the coming elections in mind, but when it comes to distribution of free grains and pulses under the scheme, the state needs to do a lot of catching up.

In fact, official data shows that when it comes to distribution of free 5 kilograms of grains to ration cardholders in the first three months of lockdown, in April, May and June along with 1 kilogram of free pulses, Bihar, along with Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, are among the poor performing big states in both. However, in case of grains the trio might have lifted the required quantity from FCI warehouses.

Data available till June 30 shows that in total distributed around 72 per cent of the total lifted from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouses or depots for the three months of April, May and June.

So far, it has distributed 91 per cent of the April month’s quota of free grains, 88 per cent of May month’s quota and just 37 per cent of the June month’s quota.

In case of pulses, so far has distributed 82 per cent of the April's quota, 31 per cent of the May's quota and nothing for its June's quota.

One reason in the case of pulses could be that it has received very little quantity of its eligible quota.





Data shows that Bihar is entitled to distribute 50,655 tonnes of pulses in three months of April, May and June at 16,885 tonnes per month. However, it has received much less and hence the distribution is also slow.



Under the Garib Kalyan Package, all eligible ration cardholders that are estimated to be around 800 million are entitled to 5 kilograms of free grains (wheat or rice) per person over and above their usual monthly ration allocation. That apart, the beneficiaries are also entitled for 1 kilogram of free pulses per family per month.

The scheme was first announced in March for three months of April, May and June to enable poor families cope with the lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended for the same another five months today.

In Madhya Pradesh, data shows that till June 30, around 68 per cent of the three months allocation of free grains have been distributed by the state. This includes 74 per cent of April month’s quota, 83 per cent of May month’s quota and just 48 per cent of June month’s quota.

In case of free pulses, MP has distributed 64 per cent of April month’s quota, 48 per cent of May month’s quota and very little of June month’s quota. The state is entitled to distribute 35,000 tonnes of pulses in three months @ 11,686 tonnes per month and till date it has received a little over 16,000 tonnes of pulses and distributed 15,475 tonnes.

In case of West Bengal, the state has distributed 59 per cent of three months quota of free rains till June 30, while in case of pulses; it has distributed just 87 per cent of April month’s quota and nothing else thereafter.

It has received almost 28,000 tonnes of free pulses out of its quota of 44,000 tonnes.

Among the big states, UP has fared much better when it comes to the distribution of free grains and pulses till June 30.