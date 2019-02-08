What outside the ring makes boxing phenomenon Mary Kom angry?

It’s apt that a lithe, panther-like young woman dressed in a satin slip, black jacket and tan pants is on stage at Kanakia Wall Street, a newly launched corporate office building in Mumbai.

She’s here for a promotional photoshoot for “Fearless Girl”, a metal rendition of the famous sculpture of a bull charging straight at a little schoolgirl that now stands outside the New York Stock Exchange (it was originally installed in Manhattan’s financial district). Here in Mumbai, the “fearless girl” standing her ground is M C Mary Kom, world-class ...