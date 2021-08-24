WhatsApp, MyGov team up to let users book vax appointments through chatbot

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp Pink: This link can hack your smartphone, gain access, steal data
The govt vs WhatsApp controversy over new privacy policy explained
India gives WhatsApp 7 days to roll back new privacy policy: Report
Govt again asks WhatsApp to take back its contentious privacy policy update
WhatsApp responds to MeitY, says functionality won't be limited for users
-
In partnership with the Ministry of Health and MyGov, the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp will now allow users to locate their nearest vaccination centre and book their vaccine-appointment.
WhatsApp users across India will now be able to use the chatbot by simply sending ‘Book Slot’ to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.
Earlier this month, WhatsApp introduced the functionality to download the vaccination certificate through the same bot.
So far, over 3.2 million certificates have been downloaded by users across the country.
Powered by Haptik’s artificial intelligence solutions and supported by Turn.io, the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, has been used by 41 million users across India since its launch in March 2020.
“MyGov Corona Helpdesk has been a path breaking technological solution that benefited millions of citizens across the nation…Since its launch, MyGov Corona Helpdesk, enabled with support from Haptik and Turn.io, has evolved into a go-to platform that is not only helping citizens with authentic Corona-related information but is now also aiding them in the process of vaccine booking as also finding vaccination centers and slots and downloading vaccination certificates,” said Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov; president and CEO National e-Governance Division.
Given the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and people’s need for contactless access to services, features like these have been picking up pace.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked together with the singular aim of providing citizens with the most relevant benefits in order to help communities recover quickly. Whether it's about providing authentic Covid-related information or enabling vaccine-certificate downloads or, now, about accelerating and easing the process of vaccination bookings for people, our collaboration has unlocked technology’s potential to extend benefits to citizens at scale,” said Shivnath Thukral, director of Public Policy, WhatsApp.
In order to book an appointment using the chatbot, users can start a chat by typing “Book Slot” and sending it to the number 9013151515.
This will generate a 6-digit one-time password on the respective mobile phone number. Users then choose a preferred date and location, based on the pincode and vaccine type. All users can follow this sequence to get a confirmation of their centre and the day of their vaccine appointment.
“MyGov Corona Helpdesk started as a basic helpline for FAQs during the start of the pandemic. We are thrilled to see it grow into a full fledged Chatbot that can book vaccine appointments and process certificates, in English as well as Hindi,” said Aakrit Vaish, CEO, Jio Haptik.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU