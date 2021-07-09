JUST IN
Taiwan receives shipment of 1.13 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from Japan
Business Standard

WhatsApp says it is putting new privacy policy on hold voluntarily: Reports

The Indian government had asked WhatsApp to withdraw the policy after criticism for not giving users a choice to opt out

New Delhi 

WhatsApp has told the Delhi High Court it had voluntarily put on hold contentious updates to its privacy police, media reports said on Friday.

The Indian government had asked WhatsApp to withdraw the policy after criticism for not giving users a choice to opt out and not addressing fears over data being shared with Facebook, the messaging platform’s owner.

The High Court was hearing a plea by WhatsApp, Facebook challenging a Competition Commission of India probe into the policy. WhatsApp has decided to put the privacy policy on hold, said NDTV.com and Livelaw.

First Published: Fri, July 09 2021. 12:10 IST

