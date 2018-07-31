Maratha stir: A look at major quota protests across India in last 4 years

Some men brandish swords, others pelt stones, a few others torch a tire and together they howl, all the while stomping together to railway tracks to bring either their state or, in some cases, the country to a standstill. These images have become familiar to Indians, who have these pictures roaring out of the front pages of their newspapers and on their TV screens on an uncomfortably frequent basis.

The protesters gather in a show of strength not to impose their superiority but to convince the nation that they need reservation to be on an equal footing with the rest.

The why of reservation: When India gained independence in 1947, the new constitution provided reservation to scheduled castes and tribes -- which were seen as the ones who had historically been discriminated against -- in educational institutions, government jobs and even seats in parliament and the state assemblies. The idea was to provide them with an "equal opportunity" in the new India.

Not everybody was enthused by the idea though, least of all the framer of the constitution, Dr. B R Ambedkar who argued that reservation alone wouldn't change the social status of Dalits. He agreed to reservation, but wanted it to be discontinued 10 years after the adoption of the Constitution.

In 1989, based on the recommendations of the Mandal Commission, the VP Singh-led government extended the benefits to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

As years rolled by, more and more groups started demanding reservation and many took violent routes to get their voice heard.

Below are the prominent quota stirs that took place in India since 2014:

Navi Mumbai: Maratha Kranti Morcha activists stop a school bus during their statewide bandh, called for reservations in jobs and education, at Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Photo: PTI

Marathas, a politically-influential community constituting around 30 per cent of the state's population, have been agitating to press their demand for reservation in government jobs and education.

Three protesters had died in the last one week during the ongoing agitation by the Maratha community, which is seeking 16 per cent quota in government jobs and education.

The politically influential community constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population.

The community had earlier taken out silent marches across the state to highlight their demands, prominent among them being that of reservation.

However, their latest round of agitation has taken a violent turn.

Jat community members torched several vehicles during their agitation for reservation.(Photo: PTI)

In February 2016, Haryana saw violent protests by the Jat community demanding quota in jobs and educational institutions which virtually brought Haryana to a halt. Around 30 people were killed and more than 300 people injured in the protests.

In February this year, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government has decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with the violence.

In March 2018, the Supreme Court ordered status quo on the operation of the Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict, which upheld the constitutional validity of the law providing ten per cent reservation to Jat and five other communities in Haryana, till further orders.

Agitators belonging to the Kapu caste set fire to Ratnachal Express when it halted at Tuni railway station in East Godavari district (Photo: PTI)

In 2016, Kapu community members were seeking reservation under Backward Class category and their protests turned violent as the agitators went on rampage and set four coaches of Ratnachal Express on fire at Tuni station in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district.



The protest forced the authorities to stop all trains running between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada stations. Road traffic on highway 16 was also disrupted due to the protests.

Despite the state government setting up a commission to study their demand, the agrarian community which comprises of nearly 26 per cent of Andhra Pradesh's population intensified their protest.

Hardik Patel leading Patidar community members during their rally for reservation in Ahmedabad

In July 2015, the members of Patidar community held public demonstrations across Gujarat, seeking Other Backward Class (OBC) status and reservation in educational institutions and public/private sector job. The demonstrations were led by the convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, Hardik Patel, a sword-wielding 22-year-old.

On July 23, 2015, a rally seeking reservation for the Patidar community turned violent in Visnagar town and the office of BJP legislator Rishikesh Patel was ransacked. An FIR had been filed against eight people and a mob of 500 people in the case.

Patel rose to fame, or infamy, after the protests. On July 25, 2018 Patel along with two of his aides - Lalji Patel and AK Patel - were found guilty of rioting, arson, damage to property and unlawful assembly. The trio was sentenced to two years imprisonment apart from Rs 50,000 fine. But, they were granted bail soon after the verdict.

Hardik’s rally on reservation held in Ahmedabad on August 25 sparked violence, killing 10 people, including a policeman besides causing damage to public properties and vehicles across Gujarat. The state returned to normalcy by August 28. Despite talks with the government, the agitation recommenced and turned violent again on September 19.

In May 2016, the Gujarat government announced an ordinance to provide 10 per cent reservation for economically backward classes (EBC) among upper castes. Families that earn less than Rs 6 lakh per year will qualify for the quota. In August 2016, the Gujarat High Court quashed the ordinance.

Patel has, as recently as Saturday, appealed to leaders in Gujarat to help him renew the agitation for Patidar reservation during the Patidar Panchayat at Moti Malvan village in Surendranagar district.

Gujjar protest (Photo: PTI)

The Gujjar community, led by Kirori Singh Bainsla, held a 10-day protest in May 2015 demanding reservation. The protesters blocked railway tracks for days. The community had organised similar protests earlier too.

The community called off the demonstration only after the government announced it would provide five per cent reservation to Gujjars in the Special Backward Classes category and another 14 per cent reservation for the Economically Backward Classes among the upper castes.