WHO hopes coronavirus crisis can be over in two years, says Tedros

"Our situation now with more technology, of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast," he said

Reuters  |  Geneva 

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus | Photo: Twitter/ DrTedros
The Spanish flu that hit in 1918 took two years to end, he said.

The World Health Organization hopes the coronavirus crisis can be over in less than two years, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"At the same time we have the technology and knowledge to stop it."

More than 22.81 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 793,382 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
