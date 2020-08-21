Coronavirus LIVE update: India tally crosses 2.9 mn; death toll nears 55000

update: India has recorded over 68,500 cases, taking its total past the 2.9-million mark to 2,904,329. With 54,975 fatalities reported on Thursday, the country's death toll has surged to 53,994. The five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (628,642), Tamil Nadu (350,000), Andhra Pradesh (320,000), Karnataka (240,948), and Uttar Pradesh (172,334). Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, recorded highest one-day count of 14,492 cases. West Bengal also recorded its worst single-day spike of 3,197 cases to take its total to 129,119. On a positive note, recoveries among Covid-19 patients in India have surged to 2,096,664, pushing the country's recovery rate to 73.91 per cent. Meanwhile, only 0.28 per cent of the 6,86,395 active cases are on ventilator support at present.

Coronavirus world update: As many as 22,847,829people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 15,500,291 have recovered, 796,293 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,745,520 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,505,097.

Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates