WHO issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines; here's all you need to know

Amid the spread of new variants of Covid-19 in several countries, the (WHO) has issued new guidelines for those who contract the virus.

The health agency said in a statement that it has updated its guidelines on 'mask wearing in community settings, Covid-19 treatments, and clinical management.'



As the scare of another Covid wave is still there, WHO has urged everyone to continue wearing masks and take the booster doses of vaccine in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Reduced isolation period for Covid patients



“Without testing, for patients with symptoms, the new guidelines suggest 10 days of isolation from the date of symptom onset,” WHO said.

Earlier WHO's guidelines had stated that Covid-19 patients who displayed symptoms of Covid-19 be discharged after 10 days of onset of symptoms, along with a vigilance of at least 3 days after the symptoms have disappeared.

WHO further said that if a Covid patient tests negative with an antigen-based rapid test, they can be discharged early from isolation.

“Asymptomatic Covid patients or individuals who have tested positive for the virus, but do not experience any symptoms, should be isolated for 5 days,” WHO mentions in their updated guidelines.

Wearing masks



WHO recommends people to use masks irrespective of the local epidemiological situation, given the current spread of Covid globally. It stresses that wearing a mask in public spaces is still a high risky prevention tool against the deadly virus. WHO said that people should wear asks in the following situations:



-If one has recently been exposed to Covid-19

-When someone has or suspects they have Covid-19

-When someone is at high-risk of severe Covid-19

-Anyone in a crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated space



Treatment of Covid-19



WHO has extended its strong recommendation for the use of nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (also known by its brand name ‘Paxlovid’).

WHO also reviewed the evidence on two other medicines, sotrovimab and casirivimab-imdevimab, and maintains strong recommendations against their use for treating Covid-19.