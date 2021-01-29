Why not curb instigating TV programmes: Supreme Court to Centre

-
ALSO READ
Withdrawn look out notices against foreigners in Tablighi case: Govt to SC
Freedom of speech most abused right: SC on media reporting of Tablighi meet
Expedite hearing in cases against foreign Tablighi Jamaat members: SC
Tablighi Jamaat: 35 foreigners move court against framing of charges order
Tablighi Jamaat: Police file chargesheet against 69 foreigners of 9 nations
-
The Supreme Court slammed the Centre for “not doing anything” to curb TV programmes which have “instigating effect” and said that control over such news is as important as some preventive measure and to check law and order situation.
Referring to the internet shutdown in some areas of Delhi on January 26, the apex court stressed upon the need for “fair and truthful” reporting and said that problem arises when it is used to agitate others.
“The fact of the matter is that there are programmes which have instigating effect and you being the government is doing nothing about it,” a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Centre. The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, made this observation while hearing a batch of pleas which have raised the issue of media reporting of Tablighi Jamaat congregation here last year during the onset of Covid-19 pandemic.
“There are programmes which instigate or impact a community. But as a government, you do nothing,” the bench observed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU