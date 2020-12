Why the new coronavirus strain, discovered in the UK, is cause for worry

An emergency lockdown in London and south-east of the UK following the discovery of a new coronavirus strain has caused worry across the world, with many countries, including India, suspending all flights to and from the UK. What is the new mutation of the virus? The new mutation, called lineage B.1.1.7, has been found to be rapidly growing for the past four weeks.

The mutation is linked to the change in the spike protein, which enables the entry of the virus into human cells. This change has made the virus capable of infecting people at a much higher rate. UK’s Prime ...