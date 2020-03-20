Will an Ambedkar museum in London enlighten Brahminical British Indians?

Last week, the uncertainty over whether a museum would exist in London in the name of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution and strenuous campaigner for Dalit rights and education for women, was quashed.

Robert Jenrick, secretary of state for Housing, Communities and Local Government in the Conservative party government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ruled irreversibly in its favour. The proposed institution was prematurely inaugurated in 2015 by Narendra Modi, after the Maharashtra government paid £3 million to acquire a townhouse in the leafy, intellectual ...