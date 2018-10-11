Will deal with nations importing Iranian oil after November 4, warns Trump

President Donald said on Wednesday that the US "will take care" of the countries which will continue to import after the November 4 deadline when US sanctions on purchases take effect.

"We will take care of them," told reporters when asked about the decision of some countries like India and China to continue to purchase

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that two state refiners have placed orders for importing crude in November.

He had said that India has its own energy requirements which it has to fulfill. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) together have placed the order for 1.25 million tonnes (MT) of crude oil from Iran.





in May withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, re-imposing economic sanctions against the Persian Gulf nation. Some sanctions took effect from August 6 while those affecting the oil and banking sectors will start from November 4. Iran is India's third-largest oil supplier behind Iraq and Saudi Arabia.