Will deal with nations importing Iranian oil after November 4, warns Trump

-
ALSO READ
Iran oil sanctions: India, US hold talks as Washington hints at exemptions
India fully prepared for any fallout of US Iran sanctions: Top govt adviser
US says import of Iranian oil sanctionable from Nov 4; India may get relief
Relief for India? US to consider waivers on Iran sanctions, says Mnuchin
Iran, Russia sanctions issue to be sorted out soon: Indian ambassador to US
-
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US "will take care" of the countries which will continue to import oil from Iran after the November 4 deadline when US sanctions on Iranian oil purchases take effect.
"We will take care of them," Trump told reporters when asked about the decision of some countries like India and China to continue to purchase oil from Iran.
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that two state refiners have placed orders for importing crude oil from Iran in November.
ALSO READ: US sanctions shows alarming signs of unilateralism in global ties: Iran
He had said that India has its own energy requirements which it has to fulfill. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) together have placed the order for 1.25 million tonnes (MT) of crude oil from Iran.
ALSO READ: India will buy Iran oil despite US sanctions, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Trump in May withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, re-imposing economic sanctions against the Persian Gulf nation. Some sanctions took effect from August 6 while those affecting the oil and banking sectors will start from November 4. Iran is India's third-largest oil supplier behind Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU