US sanctions shows alarming signs of unilateralism in global ties: Iran

Iranian Parliament Speaker has said the is the root cause of growing insecurity in the world.

Unilateral measures by the US in dealing with the global issues have created great problems and challenges for the community, Larijani said on Tuesday, Press TV reported.

The Iranian speaker made the remarks in an address to the third meeting of the speakers of the Eurasian countries' parliaments in Turkey's Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The selfish, unilateral and illegal" move by the US government to withdraw from a multilateral nuclear agreement signed between Iran and the world powers in 2015 and to re-impose "cruel" sanctions against the Iran showed "alarming signs" of the emergence of unilateralism in relations, he said.

All the countries should boost their unity in the face of these challenges, Larijani stressed.