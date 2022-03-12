Will Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel be made next Delhi LG: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
'Squid Game' director says he is in talks with Netflix for season 2 and 3
No plan to impose lockdown in Delhi yet, says Kejriwal as Covid cases surge
Assembly Polls: AAP will give honest govt to Goa, says Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal to take part in AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Punjab's Jalandhar on Wed
Kejriwal to launch AAP's UP poll campaign from Lucknow on Jan 2
-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a cryptic tweet on Saturday, asking if Lakshadweep Administrator Praful K Patel is being made the next Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.
Anil Baijal is the current Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.
"Is Mr Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshdweep, being made the next LG of Delhi?" Kejriwal tweeted.
Baijal, a 1969-batch UT cadre officer, was appointed the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in December 2016.
Unlike its recurring fight with previous LG Najeeb Jung, the AAP govt has been at loggerheads with the Baijal administration only on a few occasions.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kejriwal government and the LG office were generally on the same page.
However, there have been some instances when the AAP government and the LG office were at loggerheads.
In June 2018, Kejriwal along with his Cabinet ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai had sat on a protest in LG office against a strike by IAS officers and non-approval of the Doorstep Delivery of Ration Scheme by Baijal.
Similarly, in July last year there was a flashpoint between the AAP government and the LG when the later overturned the Delhi Cabinet's decision to appoint a panel of lawyers of its choice to argue cases related to the farmers' agitation.
The AAP government had then reacted sharply with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia saying, “What was the need of an elected dispensation if everything has to be done through the Centre via LG.” Patel, who served as the home minister of Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister, took charge as Lakshadweep administrator in December 2020.
There had been protests by political parties and activists against Patel for his reforms measures on the union territory.
In May 2021, the Kerala Assembly had passed a resolution demanding recall of island administrator Patel and requested the Centre to intervene to protect the lives and livelihood of the islanders.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU