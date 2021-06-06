Will not allow mass gatherings in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

-
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked district collectors to prohibit large events or mass gatherings which can turn into super spreaders of Covid-19, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.
The government's new graded unlock regulations come into effect from Monday. Districts with Covid-19 case positivity rate less than five per cent and occupancy of oxygenated beds less than 25 per cent will see lifting of all restrictions. There will be no attendance cap on social, cultural or political gatherings or even for marriages and funerals in these districts according to the government regulations. In districts under levels 2 and 3 there are restrictions on attendance for such events.
On Sunday, Thackeray directed district collectors and municipal commissioners to check that there is no breach of health protocols and asked them to ensure that there are no mass gatherings or events with large crowds given the risk of third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
