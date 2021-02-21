Another lockdown in Maharashtra if Covid scene worsens: Uddhav Thackeray

-
If the Covid-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown in the state, said Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.
"Those who want lockdown can roam around without mask while those who don't want it must wear mask and follow all the rules" he said, adding that the state has reported around 7,000 Covid cases today.
Just when everyone thought the infection curve was on the downward slope, Maharashtra is seeing a surge in the infections and the positivity rate has also gone up in many districts.
The state government earlier today announced a week long lockdown in the Amravati district in view of the rising coronavirus cases.
The state government has also announced night curfew in the Pune district effective tomorrow. No public movement will be allowed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Schools and colleges in the district will remain closed till February 28.
The Maharashtra health department on Friday clarified that new strains of coronavirus found in UK, South Africa and Brazil have not been detected in Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara districts.
