Will Rafale deal be an issue ahead of 2019 elections? 52% say No: BS Poll

The controversy over Rafale fighter jet deal took a new twist on Friday after former French President was quoted in an article by the French website claiming that the Narendra Modi government had asked the French government to nominate as its India partner in the Rafale jet offset deal.

With the becoming a hot topic of discussion on social media platforms, Business Standard yesterday conducted a poll asking users across Facebook, Twitter and its website whether the would become a key poll issue ahead of the 2019 elections.

Here are the results of the 24-hour poll:

The NO club: Surprisingly, out of the total 1404 votes, 733 people or 52 per cent believe that the issue will not be a bone of contention during the 2019 Lok Sabha General Elections. Perhaps, the issue will fade out till then.

The YES club: 44 per cent or 615 people opined that people will remember the difference in statements issued by the French and Indian government and vote accordingly during the 2019 polls. They believe t

Can’t say: A mere four per cent opined that they can’t really tell whether this particular issue would be the crux of the 2019 elections.

Individual result recorded at Business Standard website, Twitter and Facebook:





Platforms YES NO Can't say BS website 40% 59% 1% Facebook 51% 49% 0% Twitter 43% 52% 5%

The poll indicated that a majority of readers on Business Standard website and Twitteratis believe that the will not be a key issue ahead of the 2019 elections, whereas a majority of Facebook users believe that it will be an issue.