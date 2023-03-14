JUST IN
Coal Scam matter: CBI grilling West Bengal Inspector from several persons
Will Pak travel to India for ICC World Cup? Here's what Najam Sethi said

The situation is expected to become clearer in the meetings of the International Cricket Council and the Asian Cricket Council in the United Arab Emirates scheduled for March 20

Topics
Pakistan cricket team | Pakistan Cricket Board | BCCI

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Najam Sethi, PCB, Chairman
Najam Sethi

In a statement released on March 13, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) interim management committee chairman Najam Sethi said that the PCB was rethinking whether to send the Pakistani cricket team to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 or not.

Sethi talked about returning the favour to the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), according to a report by the Pakistani daily, Dawn.

Notably, BCCI has said that the Indian team will not visit Pakistan to participate in the Asian Cup ahead of the World Cup.

Additionally, Pakistan will also host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, and there is little clarity on Indian participation in the event. The situation is expected to become clearer in the meetings of the International Cricket Council and the Asian Cricket Council in the United Arab Emirates scheduled for March 20.

"Our stance is that if the BCCI continues to take a stand against Pakistan, we will think about visiting India," Dawn quoted Sethi in the report. Sethi added that this is an unresolved issue, and he has asked for the government's stand on the same.

Furthermore, Sethi was quoted as saying, "India says that there are security issues in Pakistan whilst teams from the entire world have no issues with it. If I says that we also have security threats in India due to communal environment there, it carries weight. It's a complex issue and we have to keep in front the input of the government and our security agencies."

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 14:31 IST

