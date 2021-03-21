Will work to rectify lapses in institutional process: Ashoka University

In the midst of a controversy following two high profile resignations from among its faculty, Ashoka University on Sunday stated that there were some "lapses in institutional process" that it would work to rectify in consultation with all stakeholders.

Recently, the Sonepat-based liberal arts and sciences university had courted controversy when its former vice chancellor and eminent faculty Pratap Bhanu Mehta and former chief economic advisor resigned. Apart from their resignation letters, faculty and student bodies had also raised concerns over academic expression and freedom.

However, now in a joint statement by the university's chancellor Rudrangshu Mukherjee, vice-chancellor Malabika Sarkar and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees Ashish Dhawan, along with Mehta and Subramanian, the university on Sunday expressed "deep regret" at the recent events surrounding the duo's resignations.

"We acknowledge that there have been some lapses in institutional processes which we will work to rectify in consultation with all stakeholders. This will reaffirm our commitment to academic autonomy and freedom which have always been at the core of the Ashoka University ideals," the varsity said in the joint statement.

Referring to Mehta and Subramanian as "extraordinary colleagues and faculty members", Ashoka University stated that it had the privilege of being led, guided and counselled by Mehta as a VC and then as senior faculty. "He has worked closely with the faculty and founders over the years to take the University into a position of being rightly acknowledged as a great centre of learning, teaching and research," it stated.

Having brought eminence, stature, fresh ideas and energy to the university as one of the premier thinkers about Indian and global economy, Subramanian's exit too would leave a "hard to fill" void, it further stated.

As signatories of the joint statement, Mehta and Subramanian too emphasized that they were sad to be leaving Ashoka University which was "one of the most important projects in Indian higher education".

"They continue to believe strongly that Ashoka University should embody a liberal vision and commitment to academic freedom and autonomy. And they remain lifelong friends and well-wishers of the institution and are committed to its success wherever they are," Ashoka University's joint statement on Sunday read, while adding that both remain available for "advice and consultation to the University in the future".

Earlier, with the resignation of Mehta, seen as a long-time critic of the ruling government, questions were being asked of the university’s ability to weather political pressures.

Describing Mehta's resignation as "devastating" and "troubling", Subramanian, in his resignation letter to Vice Chancellor Malabika Sarkar, said that even Ashoka, with its private status and private capital backing, is no longer being able to provide "a space for academic expression and freedom" and that was "ominously disturbing".

Following the two high-profile exits, through a joint statement around 100 faculty members urged Sarkar and the university founders to ask Mehta to rescind his resignation.

Meanwhile, in his resignation letter, Subramanian wrote: "Above all, that the University's commitment to fight for and sustain the Ashoka vision is now open to question makes it difficult for me to continue being part of Ashoka."

In his letter, where he expressed "deep regret" and "profound sadness" over his resignation, Subramanian said he had come to Ashoka University with the aim of teaching students and building a centre for economic policy to shape capacity for high-quality research, analysis and communication.

In the statement to Sarkar, the university’s faculty members had expressed "anguish" at Mehta's resignation and wrote that his departure raised "urgent questions about the university’s commitment to academic freedom as well as its internal processes".

Founded by a group of over 70 entrepreneurs and industry leaders in 2014, the university was recently awarded diamond rating by QS I.GAUGE, an India-specific rating agency for London-based Quacquarelli Symonds, on seven parameters including teaching and learning, faculty quality, research, employability, faculty diversity and facilities.