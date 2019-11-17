Winds bring some relief but air quality remains 'very poor' in Delhi-NCR

The overall in Delhi and nearby areas continued to remain in 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day on Sunday, according to System of and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall Index (AQI) in the capital was recorded at 365 which falls under 'very poor' category. The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory; 101-200 is moderate; 201-300 falls under the category of poor. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous category'.

The AQI recorded in Lodhi Road in Delhi was 218 (PM 2.5) and 217 (PM 10) on Sunday morning. Mathura Road recorded a figure of 304, IIT Delhi docked at 324 and Airport Terminal 3 at 315.

The (AQI) showed improvement in Gurgaon and was recorded at an average of 301 on Sunday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The AQI in Gurugram was 360 on Saturday, which was an improvement from the 'severe plus' category on Friday.

Isolated pockets of the region were covered in a thick blanket of smog due to the spike in pollutants in the air. The smog cover also reduced visibility at major junctions of the city in the wee hours.

After reeling under a layer of hazardous levels of pollution for almost a week, the air quality in Noida significantly improved but remained in the 'poor' category.

According to data provided by CPCB, the (AQI) at Sector 62 Noida docked at 221, which falls in the 'poor' category. The current AQI is down from 573 (severe) that was recorded on Saturday.