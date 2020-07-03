Wines as expensive as luxury cars at Christie's sale of fine, rare spirits

After a visit to a private cellar in California in 1972, Michael Broadbent, the late critic who introduced fine wine auctions in Christie’s, described it as “perfection”. The owner of the cellar was Benjamin Ichinose, a Japanese-American collector.

Ichinose was a US Army captain practising orthodontics in Yokohama, Japan, before he returned to the San Francisco Bay Area and began a pursuit of wine with his wife. He would go on to amass a collection of over 55,000 bottles — mostly French, Californian and German wines, port, sherry and madeira. He also ...