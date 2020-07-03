JUST IN
Noida: Over 1,100 vehicles penalised, 17 impounded for violating curbs
Business Standard

Wines as expensive as luxury cars at Christie's sale of fine, rare spirits

The selection spans over 240 years, from a bottle of Madeira 1775 to Bordeaux 2015, says Edwin Vos, the international head of fine wines at the British auction house.

Ritwik Sharma  |  New Delhi 

After a visit to a private cellar in California in 1972, Michael Broadbent, the late critic who introduced fine wine auctions in Christie’s, described it as “perfection”. The owner of the cellar was Benjamin Ichinose, a Japanese-American collector.

Ichinose was a US Army captain practising orthodontics in Yokohama, Japan, before he returned to the San Francisco Bay Area and began a pursuit of wine with his wife. He would go on to amass a collection of over 55,000 bottles — mostly French, Californian and German wines, port, sherry and madeira. He also ...

