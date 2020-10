With few other options, clinicians back plasma though efficacy not proven

With the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) likely to delete convalescent plasma therapy from its national guidelines for Covid-19 treatment, medical experts are batting in its favour given that there is no definitive remedy available against the virus till now and some patients have benefitted from the plasma.

According to a senior government doctor with the Delhi government, “If there was any targeted therapy working for covid then it was okay to shut down plasma banks. Plasma therapy might not be showing any benefits but it is also not showing any negative effects in ...