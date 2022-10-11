JUST IN
Punjab transport dept sees 45% jump in revenue during 2022-23 fiscal
India votes against Russia's demand for secret ballot on Ukraine in UNGA
CM Nitish Kumar loses temper after complaint over Bihar's health system
CM Kejriwal lays foundation of flyover from Anand Vihar to Apsara Border
Heavy rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu affect paddy harvest, storage
Top Headlines: TCS on moonlighting, licensing of digital apps, and more
Latest news LIVE: India logs 1,957 new Covid cases, lowest in 140 days
Around 2,600 people booked under Shivraj's 'Nashamukti' operation in MP
Delhi govt waives late payment surcharge on water bills till Dec 31
Will weigh what Russia offers on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp: Hardeep Puri
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Data story: India records 1,957 new Covid cases, lowest count in 140 days
Business Standard

With 'Soul of India' as key theme; India gets ready for G20 presidency

All government departments are preparing a workforce to host the G20, scheduled to start from December 1, where India's policies and positions on critical issues will be discussed

Topics
G20 summit | Global economy | International Relations

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

G20, Narendra Modi, BRICS, Russia
Photo: PIB India

At its 200-plus meetings for the upcoming G20 presidency, India will emphasise the "Soul of India" as the main theme, reported The Economic Times. The aim is to fully implement the "India experience" and make sure that each foreign delegate leaves as a "India tourism ambassador."

According to ET, Ogilvy and Mather and McCann Erickson (India) have been shortlisted for branding the country's first G20 presidency and curate each event planned by the G20 secretariat. A leading destination management company and an event management firm will work with Ogilvy & Mather and McCann Erickson (India) to achieve the nation's branding goals for G20.

Apart from this, all the government departments are also working on prepping a workforce to host the G20 and represent India’s policies and viewpoints on important topics at the meetings that schedules to begin from December 1, 2022.

To assist officials in developing concept notes, themes, and key priorities in various areas of discussion, proposals for recruiting consultants and policy associates as well as young professionals have been requested from the ministries of external affairs, finance, environment, and tourism as well as the Reserve Bank of India.

To increase the number of employees in the G20 Secretariat, the Department of Personnel & Training has requested the deputation of Directors, Deputy Secretaries, and Under Secretaries/Deputy Directors.

Retired employees are being recruited by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to work as advisors at the G20. For a 9–12 month consulting project, the majority of ministries are looking at pay packages of Rs 1.2 lakh.

A policy expert from the UN Development Programme will also join the G20 Secretariat, working closely to support efforts to better connect the G20 agenda with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20 summit

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 09:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.