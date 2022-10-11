With 'Soul of India' as key theme; India gets ready for G20 presidency

At its 200-plus meetings for the upcoming G20 presidency, India will emphasise the "Soul of India" as the main theme, reported The Economic Times. The aim is to fully implement the "India experience" and make sure that each foreign delegate leaves as a "India tourism ambassador."



According to ET, and Mather and McCann Erickson (India) have been shortlisted for branding the country's first G20 presidency and curate each event planned by the G20 secretariat. A leading destination management company and an event management firm will work with & Mather and McCann Erickson (India) to achieve the nation's branding goals for G20.



Apart from this, all the government departments are also working on prepping a workforce to host the G20 and represent India’s policies and viewpoints on important topics at the meetings that schedules to begin from December 1, 2022.



To assist officials in developing concept notes, themes, and key priorities in various areas of discussion, proposals for recruiting consultants and policy associates as well as young professionals have been requested from the ministries of external affairs, finance, environment, and tourism as well as the Reserve Bank of India.



To increase the number of employees in the G20 Secretariat, the Department of Personnel & Training has requested the deputation of Directors, Deputy Secretaries, and Under Secretaries/Deputy Directors.



Retired employees are being recruited by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to work as advisors at the G20. For a 9–12 month consulting project, the majority of ministries are looking at pay packages of Rs 1.2 lakh.



A policy expert from the UN Development Programme will also join the G20 Secretariat, working closely to support efforts to better connect the G20 agenda with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.