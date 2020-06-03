JUST IN
With Unlock 1.0, business of betel leaves resumes in Varanasi's Pan Dariba

"We suffered a lot because we deal with raw material, we had to throw away a large number of leaves. Now that the market has reopened, people are a little relieved," says a seller

Topics
Coronavirus | Varanasi | Betel leaf

ANI 

betel leaves
Some economic activities have resumed in Unlock 1, while it may take another one to two months to fully open the city. Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Business of betel leaves resumed at Pan Dariba in Varanasi, after over two months following relaxations in restrictions in the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The sellers said they have suffered a huge loss during the lockdown. "We suffered a lot because we deal with raw material, we had to throw away a large number of leaves.

Now that the market has reopened, people are a little relieved," said a seller. ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Three states report biggest single-day jump in cases Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines for the graded re-opening of the Covid-19 lockdown - 'Unlock 1' - in all areas except the containment zones. Some economic activities have resumed in Unlock 1, while it may take another one to two months to fully open the city.
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 08:43 IST

