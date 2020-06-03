With Unlock 1.0, business of betel leaves resumes in Varanasi's Pan Dariba

Business of betel leaves resumed at Pan Dariba in Varanasi, after over two months following relaxations in restrictions in the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of

The sellers said they have suffered a huge loss during the lockdown.

"We suffered a lot because we deal with raw material, we had to throw away a large number of leaves. Now that the market has reopened, people are a little relieved," said a seller.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines for the graded re-opening of the Covid-19 lockdown - 'Unlock 1' - in all areas except the containment zones.

Some economic activities have resumed in Unlock 1, while it may take another one to two months to fully open the city.