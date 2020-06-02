Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 198,370; US tally past 1.85 mn
Covid19 tracker: Delhi has sealed its border with neighbouring states, and liquor shops in the national capital can now open daily. Catch coronavirus, lockdown updates and other related stories
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus update: India's total number of coronavirus cases is nearing the 200,000 mark, even as the country is in the midst of a watered-down Lockdown 5.0, or so-called 'India Unlock 1.0'. Moody's, meanwhile, has downgraded India's foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings to Baa3 from Baa2.
Out of the 198,370 cases in India, Maharashtra accounts for 70,013, and the country's death toll stands at 5,608. Delhi has sealed its borders for a week amid a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases. The national capital has over 20,000 coronavirus cases so far, and 473 deaths linked to the virus. The lockdown in containment zones will continue across the nation till June 30 but extensive relaxations, including opening of religious places and shopping malls, will start in a phased manner from June 8
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases now stands at 6,362,138, and 377,152 people have died from the disease so far.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More