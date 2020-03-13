Woman who tested positive for coronavirus dies in Delhi: Health Ministry

-
India reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the health ministry saying a 68-year-old woman died in Delhi.
The death was caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension), it said, adding she had tested positive for COVID-19.
The woman was admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, officials said.
She became the second person to die of coronavirus infection in the country. On Thursday, the first death was reported in Karnataka.
