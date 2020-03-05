- Coronavirus LIVE: Dog tests positive for COVID-19, US death toll hits 11
The coronavirus death toll across the globe rose to 3,285 on Thursday, with over 95,481 confirmed cases
The good news is that over 53,000 people have recovered from the deadly coronavirus
The coronavirus outbreak which spread from central China has now spread to more than 78 countries — from South Korea to Italy, Iran, Japan and the United States. At least 11 people have died of the COVID-19 disease in the US. In India, a new case of COVID-19 was reported after Paytm in a statement said that one of its employees in Gurgaon office had tested positive, taking the number of confirmed cases in India to 29. With concerns mounting over the spread of the virus, the Delhi government has decided to form a task force and set up isolation wards in 19 government and six private hospitals. Three schools in Noida and adjoining areas were also shut as a precautionary measure. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have cancelled Holi gatherings over the coronavirus scare. The PMO also organised an inter-ministerial meet to review preparedness and response to Coronavirus.
South Korea's total number of novel coronavirus infections — the most outside China, where the disease first emerged — approached 6,000 on Thursday as authorities reported 145 new cases. The total stood at 5,766, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, with 35 deaths.
The coronavirus death toll across the globe rose to 3,285 on Thursday, with over 95,481 confirmed cases. The good news is that over 53,000 people have recovered from the deadly virus, hence there are about 38,508 active cases.
