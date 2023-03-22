JUST IN
Crude oil price decline should lead to lower petrol prices: Congress
Revenge travel drives more visa applications from Kolkata; 85% of pre-covid
Delhi govt's budget for FY23-24 has something for everyone: CM Kejriwal
Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India
Samarthanam raises awareness about post-Covid impact on PwDs at UNHRC
Adani Airports following investments as per plans submitted to govt: CEO
German group sues Facebook owner Meta over death threats on social network
Airbus partners with BITS Pilani to upskill professionals in Data Analytics
Isro discussing possible mission to moon with Japanese agency: S Somanath
G20 Agriculture Working Group delegates to visit Haryana on March 31
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Samarthanam raises awareness about post-Covid impact on PwDs at UNHRC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

The message from Nielsen's latest India Internet Report is that media planners need to get out of the reach game and get more creative to leverage the new type of audiences coming online

Topics
Internet | Rural India | mobile internet growth

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar  |  Pune 

internet in rural india, rural india, internet growth in rural india
Photo: indbiz.gov

Women, rural India and lower-income homes are among the fastest-growing cohorts of internet users in India. Nearly half of rural India is online and usage here went up by 40 per cent in 2022 over 2021. In the same period usage went up by 35 per cent among women and by 30 per cent among NCCS D, E audiences (those at the lower end of the income and education spectrum). Across India smartphone sharing is high. And digital payment is among the fastest-growing applications. It grew 43 per cent in 2022 over 2021.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Internet

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 16:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU