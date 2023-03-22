Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Women, rural India and lower-income homes are among the fastest-growing cohorts of internet users in India. Nearly half of rural India is online and usage here went up by 40 per cent in 2022 over 2021. In the same period usage went up by 35 per cent among women and by 30 per cent among NCCS D, E audiences (those at the lower end of the income and education spectrum). Across India smartphone sharing is high. And digital payment is among the fastest-growing applications. It grew 43 per cent in 2022 over 2021.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 16:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU