World Consumer Rights Day 2023: History, theme, significance, and more

World Day is celebrated every year on March 15; this year's theme is clean energy transition.

Awareness of rights helps us seek remedies when we are not satisfied with a purchased product or service. These rights also protect consumers against cheating.



Why is Day celebrated on March 15?

World Consumer Right Day was started by Consumer International, an organisation of consumer groups. The day is celebrated on March 15 when former US President John F Kennedy gave a speech about to the US Congress. He spoke about four important consumer rights:

Right to safety

Right to be informed

Right to choose

Right to be heard

World Consumer Rights Day: Theme

Different themes are decided every year to celebrate and spread awareness about consumer rights. This year the theme is "Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions."

According to Consumer International, this theme aims to assist in the transition to clean energy.

World Consumer Rights Day 2023: Significance

World Consumer Rights Day reminds consumers that they must be protected against the unfair practices of a seller or merchant. Consumers have a right to be protected and avail of safe and quality goods and services.

In India, the consumer protection act 2019 guarantees six basic rights of consumers:

(i) the right to be protected

(ii) the right to be informed

(iii) the right to be assured,

(iv) the right to be heard

(v) the right to seek redressal

(vi) the right to consumer awareness.